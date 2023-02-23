And today we are getting to meet that teeny warrior - Matilda Violet Coulson - alongside Elsie Reeson and Noah John Liversidge, who are our new babies of the week.

Meet our babies of the week

Each week, families are sharing their precious photos and stories of their newborns with readers - via The Press and our social media.

Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their offspring. And if you have had a baby recently, please send us their photo and your story. You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Now it is time to meet this week's new babies of York...

---

Baby's full name?

Elsie Reeson

Elsie

Baby's date of birth?

15/2/2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 13oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Vicky and Sam Reeson

Where do you live?

Huntington

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born by elective C-section

---

Baby's full name?

Matilda Violet Coulson

Matilda

Baby's date of birth?

17/01/2023

Baby's weight?

5lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Stevie-Anne Garside and Tommy Coulson

Where do you live?

Huntington, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Went into triage as I felt something wasn't right, 14 minutes after arriving I was asleep and having an emergency C-section. Matilda spent eight days in SCBU - she's now thriving perfectly. Our little fighter!

---

---

Baby's full name?

Noah John Liversidge

Noah

Baby's date of birth?

11/01/2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parents?

Lucy and Oliver Liversidge

Where do you live?

Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induction due to reduced movements

---

* These photos will appear in The Press on Tuesday, February 28.

