OUR little fighter. That's what a York couple are calling their little daughter who spent more than a week in the special care baby unit before going home.
And today we are getting to meet that teeny warrior - Matilda Violet Coulson - alongside Elsie Reeson and Noah John Liversidge, who are our new babies of the week.
Each week, families are sharing their precious photos and stories of their newborns with readers - via The Press and our social media.
Now it is time to meet this week's new babies of York...
---
Baby's full name?
Elsie Reeson
Baby's date of birth?
15/2/2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 13oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Vicky and Sam Reeson
Where do you live?
Huntington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born by elective C-section
---
Baby's full name?
Matilda Violet Coulson
Baby's date of birth?
17/01/2023
Baby's weight?
5lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Stevie-Anne Garside and Tommy Coulson
Where do you live?
Huntington, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Went into triage as I felt something wasn't right, 14 minutes after arriving I was asleep and having an emergency C-section. Matilda spent eight days in SCBU - she's now thriving perfectly. Our little fighter!
---
---
Baby's full name?
Noah John Liversidge
Baby's date of birth?
11/01/2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 10oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parents?
Lucy and Oliver Liversidge
Where do you live?
Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Induction due to reduced movements
---
