She had blocked Paul John Harrison from contacting her by phone, but in a single night he sent her more than 50 messages via Facebook.

The 43-year-old was on a suspended prison sentence at the time for breaching a non-molestation order designed to protect the woman, and drug dealing offences.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said the pair had been in a relationship for some months. It ended when the woman made allegations of domestic abuse. The two later got back together but the woman had then finished it.

In a statement, she said: “I was sucked back into (the relationship) by his narcissistic behaviour and thought he had changed. I was clearly wrong. His toxic behaviour is continuing.

“He just doesn’t learn his behaviour is unacceptable, and has no respect for people or police.”

She also accused Harrison of banging on her door and deliberately looking into her window when he passed her home and said she had been unable to resume her job because of the impact of his behaviour.

Harrison, of Willow Way, Skipton, denied a charge of making malicious communications but was convicted at a trial by North Yorkshire magistrates at which he claimed someone had hacked his Facebook account and sent the messages. He was sent to York Crown Court for sentence.

Judge Simon Hickey said: “These were obscene extreme messages to send to an individual.”

Harrison was ordered to serve 15 months of the suspended sentence plus a month for the malicious messages.

He was also made subject to a 10-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman, her new partner and other relatives.

He has 32 previous convictions, including breaching a domestic violence protection order designed to protect another woman in February 2022, a month after he sent the messages to the first woman.

Ms Morrison told York Crown Court the first woman got a non-molestation order against Harrison after she made allegations to a family court about his behaviour towards her.

In October 2020, Harrison was given a six-month prison sentence for two breaches of the order and an 18-month prison sentence for possessing drugs with intent to supply. Both were suspended for two years.

On January 4, 2022, she woke to find the 50 plus messages on her phone.

For Harrison, Neal Kutte said he had not offended for many months and the messages were sent when he had been drinking.

Harrison was getting help with his “substantial” misuse of alcohol and drugs.

If he was jailed he could lose his council tenancy.