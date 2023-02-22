Chief Reporter Mike Laycock is set to retire from The Press at the end of March after just over 38 years and we are looking for his replacement.

The 63-year-old, who turns 64 on Monday, is heading off after an award-winning career covering the city he loves, both in print in the paper edition of The Press as well as online.

Mike is well-known in the city and in his day job he reports on everything from hard-hitting crime to human interest and breaking news stories.

“I’m still trying to digest the fact that I’m retiring after 38 years – the last 30 or so as Chief Reporter. It feels a bit like leaving your family," said Mike.

“I arrived in the days of clattering typewriters, bustling and smoke-filled newsrooms, switchboard operators to handle every call and hot-metal presses to print a broadsheet newspaper. Looking back, my memories appear almost like a scene from A Christmas Carol, missing only the Dickensian quills and ink.

“The then Yorkshire Evening Press was situated in Coney Street where the City Screen cinema and Waterstones are now. What is now the book store’s café was then the editor’s office, where I nervously underwent my job interview back in November 1984.

“After a move to new offices in Walmgate in the late ‘80s and after decades of digital transformation, I leave a world dominated by computers, the web, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok mobile phones, audience engagement, pageviews...

“But the Press reporter’s job is still, at its heart, the same – and a vitally important one: finding out and telling the people of York and North Yorkshire what on earth is happening in their community. I don’t think that job should ever be left to the distorted echo chamber of social media.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the hundreds of journalists I’ve worked alongside over the decades – mostly decent, hard-working folk, doing a sometimes challenging and tough job, always with a great sense of humour.”

In the coming weeks Mike will be writing a series of articles in print and online charting his epic career.

Editor, Nigel Burton said: "Whoever replaces Mike will have some big shoes to fill.

"We are looking for an ambitious qualified senior reporter looking to take the next step in their career by leading an enthusiastic team of reporters in a busy patch bursting with great news stories.

"Our ideal candidate will also have a great digital track record and top-class knowledge of how to sell their stories to our growing worldwide audience."

Click here to apply for the job and email your CV and a brief cover letter by March 13. Applications will be considered as they are submitted.