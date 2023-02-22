Everyone at the Boroughbridge Manor care home enjoyed preparing the batter and decorating the pancakes with fresh fruit, berries, syrup and chocolate.

Thomas, kitchen assistant at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager staff and residents.

Thomas said: "My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time.

"I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old-fashioned lemon and sugar."

Roger, a resident at Boroughbridge Manor, said he loves pancake day - as it takes him back to his childhood.

"We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings," he said.