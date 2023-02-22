The Saint Catherine's shop in 11-13 Wheelgate in Malton is appealing for new volunteers to come forward to help in all areas, such as working on the shop floor, till work, sorting donations and customer service.

Volunteers shifts that need covering at the Malton shop are on Tuesdays 1pm to 4pm, on Wednesdays 10am to 1pm and 1pm to 4pm and on Saturdays 10am to 1pm and 1pm to 4pm.

Manager Penny Tull said: “We are a busy, friendly shop in Malton, well supported by the local community. New volunteers will be made very welcome and refreshments are provided."

Saint Catherine’s has 12 shops across the area in Bridlington, Driffield, Filey, Helmsley, Hunmanby, Malton, Pickering, Whitby and four in Scarborough – Westborough, Falsgrave, Ramshill and Victoria Road - and volunteers are always needed.

For an informal chat, or to find out more, pop in to the shop or call shop manager Penny on 01653 229071.