The Oakgate Group sought to build 139 flats on the site of York Motorsports village.

The £15m scheme promised rental homes off Kathryn Lane, in Monks Cross, close to the community stadium, on a 0.3ha brownfield site.

The homes would have been aimed at long-term renters, including keyworkers, with smart technology and a variety of services offered.

The developers sought to deliver ‘lifestyle living’ with a Park’N’Ride within walking distance and healthcare, retail, leisure, sports facilities, and supermarkets on its doorstep.

Casa By Moda, a sister company to Oakgate, would operate and manage the flats.

It runs similar developments across the country, and last autumn Casa by Moda parent company, Moda Living, received final approvalreceived final approval from City of York Council for a 392-unit build-to-rent community on the Heworth Green site.

The Oakgate Group had submitted its Kathryn Lane scheme to City of York Council last October, hoping for work to start this year, with completion within two years.

However, these plans have now been withdrawn, with plans for a smaller scheme expected to follow in the coming months.

A spokesperson for Oakgate Group said: “Following consultation with the Council, we have decided to withdraw the application to enable amendments to be made that will positively respond to the comments from Council officers.

“It is always disappointing when this course of action has to be taken, delaying the provision of much needed new homes on a very sustainable brownfield site with first class amenities and transport links nearby.

"We remain committed to delivering the best development possible for Monks Cross and the wider York region, and to working with the council and local stakeholders to achieve this.

“The application has been strongly supported by the NHS, Vangarde Shopping Centre and York City FC, amongst others. During the extensive consultation process, we received very positive feedback from local supporters, with many commenting they would be keen to live in this scheme in this location, if approved.

“A revised application will be submitted shortly.”

When the original plans were submitted, the scheme promised 112 market homes and 25 affordable/social homes. Nine of the flats will also be aimed for people with disabilities.

Casa By Moda specialises in what it calls social, integrated and safe neighbourhoods, where community-led groups bring like-minded people together.

Activities on-site would include running groups or outdoor fitness classes to baking and book clubs, with meeting areas and a communal to promote flexible working spaces.

The ‘wellbeing offering’ would also have been boosted by access to a range of public, private and semi-private amenity spaces in and around the neighbourhood, including roof terraces and a landscaped central garden, the original plans also said.