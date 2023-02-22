Theresa Brindley who played nurse Cathy Power in the ITV soap between 1994 and 1995 is one of many inspiring women taking part in the event which will have a fire walk as its finale.

Appropriately enough, the event is called Ignite Your Inner Fire and will take place at Hazlewood Castle Hotel & Spa, near York, on March 5 from 2pm to 8pm, to tie in with International Women's Week.

It has been organised by York empowerment coach and fire walk trainer Lisa Clifford, who will also host the day.

Lisa said she first met Theresa three years ago. Theresa was one of several women who joined Lisa last year when she took a group of women on an adventure to base camp Everest.

A spirit of adventure is planned for the Hazlewood Castle event too as the audience will be invited not only to walk on fire, but also tread across broken glass and break an arrow against a block of wood using their neck. Lisa said the aim of the day was to make the participants - both women and men - feel empowered.

Theresa Brindley and her team at I Love Zero

Lisa said: "When you give your full and focused attention and follow the instructions and guidance from my team of fully trained and experienced instructors you can achieve things that defy logic."

Theresa - who now runs the I love Zero shop in Pocklington - is just one of many inspirational women who will be speaking at the event.

Also taking part are the 'silver and sassy' duo from York - Annie Stirk and Rachel Peru - who challenge the stereotypes of the modern-day fashion model and celebrate body confidence.

Lisa said the event was designed to help people increase their self worth, lose inhibitions and limiting beliefs, which in turn help them believe they deserve more.

She added: "Coming out of the Covid lockdowns may have left people feeling like their inner flame has been dampened, feeling like their world and comfort zone has shrunk, like they've lost their mojo. Life is harder and yet they have to simply get on with it. I think everyone needs a boost of empowerment, motivation, inspiration and confidence."

Tickets which include all activities and a light lunch cost £125 and are available until midnight on February 28 from: https://powerforsuccess.co.uk/international-womens-day-event-2023/