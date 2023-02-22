Set on the picturesque banks of the River Wharfe in the heart of Wetherby, the Riverside Food Festival will take place on August 5 and 6. The two-day event will feature a diverse range of global cuisine from independent street food vendors, accompanied by local breweries, bars, and artisan markets.

“We had incredible support for the first year of Riverside Food Festival last year and we were blown away by the feedback. This year we’re looking to build on that first year, by adding a more interactive element to the event with a wide variety of tasting sessions and cocktail making classes,” said Michael Johnston, festival director.

Fun at last year's festival

The new interactive tasting sessions at the festival include cheese, wine, whisky, and beer tasting, offering expert guidance and pairings to complement your taste buds.

The new cocktail making classes offer the chance to learn from expert mixologists and try your hand at creating the perfect cocktail.

Nikki Orrell, a member of the festival team, said, “Last year was such a fun weekend. Many happy faces and a warm buzzing atmosphere. This is exactly what we are looking to achieve.”

The festival’s street food arena will feature food from around the world, while independent bars and a full ale house offer plenty of refreshing beverages to wash it all down. The festival will also feature live cooking demonstrations with Leeds Cookery School, free kids activities, live entertainers, roaming comedy acts, and a full schedule of live music across the weekend, including brand new tribute acts.

Thousands are expected to attend for the Riverside Food Festival.

Tickets are now available from £4.95 per adult from riversidefoodfestivalwetherby.com