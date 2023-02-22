North Yorkshire Police say that at about 2pm yesterday (February 21), officers on patrol in Clifton spotted a Seat Ibiza car 'in suspicious circumstances'.

A police spokesman said: "One passenger got out carrying a supermarket carrier bag.

"The officers followed and detained him, and located a large quantity of suspected cocaine – about 800g – in the bag, which had been abandoned nearby.

"Another suspect, a teenage boy, was also located in the area. He was stopped and searched, and found to be carrying suspected Class A drugs.

"The Seat made off from the scene, but was found abandoned nearby a short time later. It was recovered for further searches and forensic examination."

Following the arrests, nearby addresses linked to the suspects were searched by specialist officers, and more drugs and an illegal knife – a so-called ‘zombie knife’ – were found and seized.

The passenger who got out of the car, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

The teenager found nearby was arrested on suspicion of possession, and being concerned in the supply, of Class A drugs.

Both were interviewed in custody, and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.