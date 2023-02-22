As The Press previously reported, a 16-year-old boy appeared before North Yorkshire Youth Court in York yesterday (February 21) charged with attempted murder, but police are now treating it as a murder investigation, as a second boy, who was gravely ill in hospital at the time, has since died. Neither boy can be named for legal reasons.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox is head of North Yorkshire Police’s major investigation team. He said: “North Yorkshire Police are, sadly, able to confirm that the teenage boy who was seriously injured in an incident in Harrogate, in the early hours of Sunday (February 19) died in hospital on the afternoon of Tuesday (February 21).

“I can now confirm that the enquiry has been declared a murder investigation. North Yorkshire Police will not, at this stage, be taking steps to name the victim, however, our thoughts are very much with his family and friends.

“A large enquiry team has been formed to progress the investigation, this includes specialist officers who will offer support to the victim’s family.

“I am aware that that significant information is being shared on various social media platforms, I would ask members of the public to respect the privacy of affected family members and refrain from speculating on the personal information of the victim at this difficult time.

“A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder on Monday and appeared in court yesterday. He was remanded in custody to appear again next month.

“This is a live enquiry and I would remind the public that any form of shared rumour or speculation may have a significant impact on future criminal justice processes.”

On Tuesday, after hearing that the nature of the charge meant that it should not be heard by a youth court, the youth justices sent the case to Leeds Crown Court to be tried by a judge and jury.

The court heard details of the prosecution case against the 16-year-old and decided that there were sufficient grounds for him to be remanded in youth detention accommodation.

His next court appearance will be before Leeds Crown Court on March 14.