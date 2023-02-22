Dead Pan Players was set up in 2018 to bring a community together and raise funds for local charities.

They last staged a production before the pandemic back in 2020.

This year’s performance of Jack and the Beanstalk took place at the Queen Margaret’s Theatre in Escrick to a sell-out audience.

This year, the beneficiary is Candlelighters; the Leeds-based children’s cancer charity, and the money raised from the performance currently stands at £6,320.

The cast in full swing on the stage (Image: Dead Pan Players)

The show was directed by Astrid Croasdale, who summed up the general mood: “I just love all things Deadpan, and everybody involved.”

Although friendship, laughter, and community is at the heart of Deadpan, they are also very proud to have raised thousands of pounds for charity every year.

Bracken Holtby, head teacher of Bugthorpe and Sutton upon Derwent Primary Schools said: “It’s a real community feel and we have so much fun when putting on a show.

"We are proud to raise money for such a worthy cause and it’s also great for our work/life balance, getting up on stage and making people smile.”

The cast on stage (Image: Dead Pan Players)

Mr Holtby said the clever script, written by Mick Prescott, retold the traditional story with wit and humour but also embraced the modern by including "an array of mini (ish) guest celebrities such as Rylan, Lord Sugar, Dame Prue Leith, Danny Dyer and Professor Brian Cox (it’s all amaaazing)".

Bracken Holtby (Image: UGC)

Mick said: “It’s a privilege to see my script brought to life through the hard work and dedication of an extraordinary group; playing the Dame was the cherry on top.”

The dates for next year’s show have already been booked for January 26 and 27.

The group is looking for new members and they are always looking for new talent - dancers, singers, actors and writers or people just wanting to give it a go are all welcome.

For details of that or to get in touch visit www.deadpanplayers.co.uk