Max Bostock suffered a cardiac arrest, causing brain injuries, after taking unsafe amounts of Tramadol which had been prescribed to his mother for sciatica, said coroner Alison Norton.

The 22-year-old was found collapsed facedown by a workmate in changing rooms at Greencore Grocery, the food products manufacturers in Barlby Road, Selby, in the early hours of April 15 last year, while they were working a night shift.

It was believed he had been lying there for between ten and 20 minutes before being discovered.

The workmate, Szymon Paszek, said he had spoken to Max earlier in the shift and he had "seemed normal".

First aiders were called to the changing room and tried to help Max until paramedics arrived, and found him unconscious and unresponsive, and they attempted CPR.

He was taken by ambulance to York Hospital's emergency department, where he was ventilated. His prognosis was poor, but because he was young, it was decided to move him to the intensive care unit to continue treatment and observation.

Treatment was withdrawn in the afternoon and he passed away with his family at his bedside.

The inquest heard that a blister pack of Tramadol was found in his pocket with four or five still in it and tests showed Max had three times the therapeutic dose of the medication in his blood, at a level associated with fatality.

Tramadol is a strong opiod painkiller, used to treat moderate to severe pain, which is available only on prescription

The inquest was told Max's cause of death was hypoxic brain injury, caused by cardiac arrest, caused by a Tramadol overdose.

There was no evidence of him having suffered trauma or any injury.

Max's mother Tracy Gillis said in a statement that she had been prescribed the medication for sciatica.

Max had been suffering recently from toothache, which affected his sleep and work, and paracetamols had not helped.

She also said Max had suffered two suspected seizures at their home in Abbots Road, Selby, in December 2021 and again in January 2022, for which he had undergone some tests.

The coroner said she was satisfied Max had used the Tramadol for pain relief and there were no indications he had taken a deliberate overdose to take his own life, and she concluded it was a 'drug related' death.

Professor Claire Anderson, President of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, told The Press she was 'so incredibly sorry to hear about this case and offer my sincere condolences to Max’s family for their loss.'

She said:“It’s so important that powerful, opiate medicines like tramadol are taken only as prescribed by the person they’re prescribed for.

"If you experience pain, the safest route is to speak to a health professional such as a pharmacist or your GP about your symptoms.”