A section of the building which contains Boots at 43 Coney Street is earmarked for demolition as part of the York-based Helmsley Group's proposals for Coney Street and the riverside.

Helmsley also seeks to ‘remodel’ the store frontage of the nearby Next building at 19-21 Coney Street.

A new building is also proposed for 29-31 Coney Street, which currently contains the pop-up Streetlife exhibition.

However, one of the retailers, Boots says it remains committed to a presence in the centre of York.

Boots in Coney Street, York (Image: Newsquest)

And Helmsley Group stresses it will help retailers remain in Coney Street if possible.

In December, Helmsley submitted ambitious plans concerning Coney Street and the waterfront.

Planning documents note 43 Coney Street, which contains Boots, is of “no particular townscape merit".

Demolishing the building, which was once Woolworths, would allow a walkway to be created to the river.

Plans also seek the demolition of nearby 29-31 Coney Street to provide a modern shop frontage.

In addition, 19-21 Coney Street, the Next Building, would be ‘remodelled’ for retail on the lower floors and student flats above.

The art deco building was created in the 1930s to house the Leak & Thorp department store.

A Boots spokesperson told the Press: “We’re committed to retaining our presence in the city centre. The lease on our Coney Road store is due to end later this year, and we are in the process of reviewing alternative options. As we have continued to do, we will keep our team members and customers informed throughout this process.”

Next told the Press: “Next is in the process of agreeing a relatively short lease extension with the landlord, who I gather wishes to re-develop the site thereafter.”

However, the retailer said it was too early to consider where Next might move on to.

Monsoon, which also occupies part of 19 Coney Street, said it does not comment on individual store openings and closures.

Next and Monsoon in Coney Street face an uncertain future due to redevelopment plans for the area (Image: Dylan Connell)

The Helmsley Group believes its proposals will boost retail and footfall in the city centre, noting changing trends on the high street.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, told the Press: “Helmsley Group has worked closely with the retailers on Coney Street around our proposed Coney Street Riverside scheme, and will continue to do so should planning be approved.

“Coney Street Riverside seeks to revitalise the scheme’s current offer and create further opportunity for both household brands and independent retailers. Should any existing tenants wish to remain on Coney Street, we will support them to ensure that this is possible."

He added: “We cannot comment on plans for individual buildings at this stage, as all proposals are currently awaiting a planning decision from City of York Council.”