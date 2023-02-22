As reported by The Press, Banks Musicroom, in Lendal, is to close its doors on March 17 after over 250 years in the city centre.

According to York Explore Library and Archive, Banks Music Room is thought to be the UK's oldest music shop.

It first opened in Blake Street in 1756 under the ownership of Thomas Haxby before changing hands and moving to various locations across the city centre.

The shop has been in its current location, in Lendal, since 1985.

The notice on the shop's door telling of the closure (Image: Dylan Connell)

Following the news of the store’s closure readers took to The Press’ Facebook page in their hundreds to share their thoughts.

Press readers react

Deborah Allis wrote: “I am so sad to hear this. Online is great but it is difficult to make choices when you can only see covers - you need to see the music.”

Kate Charnock said: “Devastated, bought lots of books/sheet music from here over the years. Highlight of my trips to York for me. So so sad, absolutely gutted.”

Jane Dunn said she had long been a customer of Banks, writing: “So sad. I remember when they were on the corner of Stonegate and buying A Hard Days Night there!! My first 45!!”

Banks & Son music shop, possibly in the 1920s, when it was on the corner of Blake Street and Stonegate (Image: Newsquest)

Carole Dalton shared a story of her dad coming home with a gift for her from the store.

She wrote: “I was around 5 or 6 when my dad came home after his shift at the glass works with the sheet music to Burt Bacharach Rain Drops Keep Falling on My Head.

"He’d stopped off at Banks on his way home to buy it for me because I wouldn’t stop singing the song. I learned every word and gave a concert in the back garden.

"I still remember the sheer joy of receiving that beautiful piece of art work in sheet music. It was the first time I’d seen written notes and was mesmerised.

"I have used Banks for many years and have many fond memories.”

Banks & Son music store in the 1970s (Image: Newsquest)

Past employees were also keen to share their memories.

John Hudson wrote: “I remember the old shop on the corner of Stonegate & used to work there part time during the summer holidays. Miss Banks who ran the shop was a real character, always wore a shirt & tie, smoked all day and would have me running up & down 3 flights of stairs searching music scores for customers.”

Banks Musicroom on a rainy day in December 2010 (Image: Newsquest)

Nicki Turner added: “How sad .. I used to work there after I left college. I ordered sheet music for schools. Should never have moved from the corner of Blake Street. We had our breaks upstairs at Bettys every morning.”