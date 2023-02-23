The area surrounding the A59 at Kex Gill, between Harrogate and Skipton, has a history of landslips resulting in a number of costly and unplanned road closures.

To address the problem, £56 million of Government funding will be utilised to develop a new route that will replace the section of the A59, the Department for Transport said.

The total cost of the new scheme is £68 million, with the remaining costs paid by North Yorkshire County Council.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transport, councillor Keane Duncan, said: “It is welcome news that the Government has given us the final go-ahead to begin construction. The re-alignment of Kex Gill will undoubtedly be one of the council’s most ambitious ever highways projects.

“The A59 provides a very important east-west connection in North Yorkshire and is of national significance. We remain committed to completing the scheme as quickly as possible and in the most cost-effective way.”

The council has worked closely with local communities to design a scheme that minimises the impact on the environment and those living nearby.

The work is set to start later this year and the new scheme is expected to open in 2025.