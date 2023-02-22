The Fulford Arms has received a grant from the charity Music Venue Trust (MVT), as part of a third round of recipients for its new funding initiative, which provides grants of up to £5,000 for UK grassroots music venues.

The York venue received £2,850 from MVT’s Pipeline Investment Fund to pay for a new air conditioning unit.

A spokesperson for The Fulford Arms said: “It’s been clear for many years that The Fulford Arms would benefit from air-con. On busy nights the gig room gets hot very quickly, but it’s an expense we’ve never been able to justify.

"The new air-con will help massively in making customers and performers more comfortable in the venue. Encouraging people to stay inside the venue between bands, reducing the risk of noise complaints and driving more sales.”

Other venues awarded a grant include The Mill in Bradford, The Loco Klub in Bristol and The Depo in Plymouth.

The Pipeline Investment Fund was established in 2022 with the support of members of the Music Venues Alliance and was primarily funded by donations from ticket sales of MVT’s recent ‘Revive Live’ programme of gigs around the UK, which was a partnership with The National Lottery.

Small scale grant applications, up to £5,000, were invited from UK based grassroots music venues to support two key areas of work including small scale capital projects - such as lights, sound, access, ventilation and minor building alterations and staff and training - such as workforce diversification, succession planning, skills development and strengthening local community ties.

Mike and the Chain Gang performing at The Fulford Arms (Image: Jim Poyner)

The inaugural round of payments in December 2022 saw 11 grassroots music venues receive £40,000 - and a further 14 were awarded almost £70,000 in January. This is the third round of payments and sees a total sum of £55,203 awarded to venues across the country.

The trust said it prioritises support for organisations who may have been excluded from other available funding and was open to all venue operators and organisations that meet the definitions of a grassroots music space.

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust said: “The Pipeline Investment Fund proves what we have been saying for some time - small amounts of money, sensibly invested, can make a real difference to grassroots music venues.

"This fund is essential for artists and audiences, improving the places they love and ensuring that they are keeping up to date with the latest equipment, training, access and sustainability opportunities. We hope the industry will seize the opportunity to get involved."

Music Venue Trust is still actively seeking further donations, particularly from the wider music industry. If you can help, email: ozlem@musicvenuetrust.com