The city’s second largest political party has submitted its amendments ahead of a Thursday’s budget setting meeting, where all councillors will debate the Liberal Democrat / Green-run council’s proposals for 2023/24.

Under Labour’s plan, major elements such as council tax – set to rise by 4.99 per cent – and the requirement for around £8 million in cuts and savings over the next two years, remain unchanged.

But Labour said its amendments would pave the way for key policies it wants to implement should it win the May local elections.

Lib Dem finance chief Cllr Nigel Ayre said the amendments showed Labour were “devoid of ideas and vision for the city”.

Labour has proposed £100,000 in seed funding to explore how to deliver free school meals for all York children – following in the footsteps of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Group leader Cllr Claire Douglas said: “Ensuring every one of primary age pupils is fed daily at school will help so much with their health and wellbeing and leave them better placed to be able to learn and reach their full potential.”

The party would also spend £30,000 on a consultation on altering the controversial blue badge restrictions in the footstreets so disabled people could “use, visit and enjoy the city centre just like everyone else once again”.

Cllr Douglas said this was an “immediate priority” should Labour win power.

Labour said it would also cut the number of senior councillors – known as executive members – from nine to seven, with the cash permanently directed into youth services in areas experiencing high levels of anti-social behaviour.

The party would also cut £150,000 from ward committee budgets as part of its plans, while spending £20,000 on creating new ‘neighbourhood caretaker’ roles to respond to local priorities.

Senior Liberal Democrat Cllr Ayre said Labour’s changes amounted to less than one per cent of the council’s overall planned budget and claimed this was a “vote of confidence” in Lib Dem plans.

“Labour councillors might talk a good game about change, yet when they have the opportunity to put their ideas forward, all they have to offer is a cut in a direct community priority investment pot that could deliver benches, road improvements and local grants to community groups,” he added.

He said Labour’s amendments were an “innovative way to hoodwink the public that their unfunded promises are anywhere near being deliverable”.

Cllr Ayre described Labour’s blue badge access plan as “un-costed and apparently top-secret”, adding that £30,000 would not change counter-terror advice which said the council should ban as many vehicles as possible from the footstreets.

He added: “We remain committed to investing in our communities and their priorities – from direct community support funds, cost of living support and funding to address local safety concerns.”

The council will set its budget at a meeting at The Guildhall on Thursday, February 23, starting at 6.30pm.