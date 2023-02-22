Proud of their Yorkshire roots, the band is still fronted by Sheffield residents Philip Oakey, Susan Sulley and Joanne Catherall. A

The band are very much committed to playing live, so the summer of 2023 will see them continuing to delight audiences across the world, from the UK to Europe, South America, the US and beyond.

In the UK, they have had 6 Top 20 albums and 13 Top 20 singles including “Mirror Man", "(Keep Feeling) Fascination", "The Lebanon" and, of course “Don’t You Want Me”.

To book tickets visit yorkracecourse.co.uk where admission to the main Grandstand and Paddock enclosure, starts at just £37 per person for a group of six* and racegoers aged 5-17 enjoy a special rate of just £10 (subject to limited availability). As well as free car parking, there are no booking fees.

On the racecourse itself, The European Breeders Fund Lyric Stakes will be the £70,000 Listed contest centerpiece of a seven-race card that will precede the concert.

York Racecourse says the weekend promises to be fun filled for racing and music fans with a second headline act, still to be announced, for just 24 hours later on Saturday July 29.

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship said: "With the band no doubt performing some of the best-known hits, hopefully in summer sunshine, this evening is something racegoers can really look forward to enjoying. Everyone will have a memory that links to a song by The Human League and it will be fantastic to hear them ring out around the Knavesmire.”

The tickets for The Human League and racing officially go on sale today (Wednesday) at 10am, with music and racing fans alike being able to take advantage of attractive deals by visiting www.yorkracecourse.co.uk.