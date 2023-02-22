Tahira Foods is recalling products due to an issue with temperature control which makes them unsafe to eat.

The foods are sold at a number of major supermarkets in the UK.

These are the affected products:

Tahira Chilled Beef Sausage Hot and Spicy, 500g and 8x500g, with batch codes 63479, 64318, 64167, 64678, 64978

Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Piri Piri, 500g and 8x500g, with batch codes 63479, 64318, 64167, 64678, 64978

Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Tikka, 500g and 8x500g, with batch codes 63479, 64318, 64167, 64678, 64978

Tahira Turkey Chorizo, 80g and 12x80g, with batch codes 22300, 22363

Tahira Sliced Turkey Pizza Topping Salami, 125g and 12x125g, with batch codes 64338, 64840

Tahira Sliced Poultry Mortadella with Paprika, 200g and 8x200g, with batch codes 64399, 64101

Tahira Chilled Mini Chicken Sausage, 400g and 6x400g, with batch codes 64338

Tahira Beef Salami, 80g and 12x80g, with batch codes 22363

Tahira Nabulsi Cheese, 250g and 8x250g, with batch codes 4811

Any of the products sold at Asda, Coop, Morrisons or Sainsbury’s are not affected by the recall.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency issued a “do not eat” warning to anyone who has purchased the affected products.

They said: “Tahira Foods Limited is recalling the above products from customers. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the products affected.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Any of the products listed above sold at Asda, Coop, Morrisons and/or Sainsburys are not affected and therefore should not be returned to stores, refunds will not be provided at these stores.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.