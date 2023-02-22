Following on from the success of the first four series, the doors to the Skin A+E clinic will open again, where a team of top UK dermatologists will give participants a free consultation, advice and medical treatment if appropriate.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Our casting team is currently looking for people the York area who would like the opportunity to see a consultant dermatologist and potentially receive free treatment for their skin complaint.

"We are looking for people with cysts, lipomas and other lumps and bumps who have, for example, been told that their condition cannot be treated on the NHS, that they are on a long waiting list for treatment or the treatment they have been hoping to receive has been delayed."

Over the past four series, the show has featured hundreds of patients from across the country.

Applicants who are picked must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day in April or May 2023. All applicants must be legal residents of the UK, currently live in the UK and aged 18 and above.

To get more information and fill in an application form, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3xHadYs

Alternatively, you can email: skin@boom-tv.co.uk