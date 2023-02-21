The 38-year-old woman was detained this morning (Tuesday, February 21) in connection with the death of dad-of-two Liam Smith.

She was taken into custody ahead of being questioned by detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team.

Liam’s body was discovered in Kilburn Drive in Wigan on the evening of Thursday, November 24, 2022.

He had allegedly suffered a "fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack", according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The force says the woman arrested in York is the sixth suspect to be questioned in connection with the investigation.

Michael Hillier, 38, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been charged with murder and appeared at Tameside Magistrates Court on January 24, police say.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "We are continuing to search for justice for Liam’s loved ones and as the investigation progresses we ensure his family are updated.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and we continue to work relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Liam’s death.

“So far, eight warrants and 25 property searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry.

"I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence. It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Liam’s family and friends.

"If you have any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington area of Wigan on the evening of Thursday, November 24 please get in touch."

To submit information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage please submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here.

You can also report information to GMP by calling 101 or via the GMP website using our reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 910 of 25/11/2022.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.