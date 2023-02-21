The Department for Transport says the money will pay for up to 290 new chargepoints across four council areas in Yorkshire - York, North Yorkshire, the West Yorkshire combined authority and Rotherham.

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much of the cash will come to York – further details are expected.

Transport minister Jesse Norman said the funding would expand a Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot, boost existing on-street residential chargepoint (ORCS) schemes and help councils develop in-house expertise and capability.

Mr Norman said: "The Government is giving local authorities across England additional help today to energise their chargepoint roll-out plans.

“Today’s commitment will lead to thousands of new chargers being installed, and plans for tens of thousands extra in due course, so that more people than ever can make the transition to using electric vehicles”.

The electric charging hyper hub at Poppleton Bar Park&Ride (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York last year opened two electric charging ‘hyper-hubs’ – one at Monks Cross Park&Ride and one at Poppleton Bar Park&Ride – which, between them, have eight Ultra-Rapid electric vehicle chargers (where 100 miles of charge can take about 10 minutes, depending on type of car) and eight rapid chargers (where 100 miles of charge takes about 30 minutes).

There are also a number of electric charging points elsewhere in York – including at the Nunnery Lane car park.

But Cllr Christian Vassie, chair of the city council’s Climate Emergency Committee, has called on the council not to rely only on hyper hubs but to consider ways of allowing people who live in ordinary York terraces to charge electric vehicles at the kerbside.

Such methods could include wireless charging and ‘gulley-charging’ - in which tiny covered gullies are cut in pavements so that residents can run electric cables from their homes to the kerbside.

Such a system is being piloted in Oxford, Cllr Vassie said.

Failure to consider such options would mean attempts to convert most York motorists to electric vehicles would struggle, Cllr Vassie said.

He said: “It is surely unrealistic to imagine that a few dozen hyperhubs will ever cope with a significant uptake in EV electric cars.

“With 15,000 homes on terraced streets York is plainly going to struggle to cut CO2 emissions from cars with so many residents unable to charge electric vehicles.”

Today’s announcement by the DfT is part of a total £56 million in government and industry funding to increase electric vehicle chargepoints across the country, Whitehall says.

This includes £8 million ‘LEVI Capability Fund’ which the DfT says will ‘equip local authorities with the skills and ambition to scale up their plans when it comes to their charging strategy’.

“The funding will help local authorities work in tandem with private business, and chargepoint operators will drive the sustainable growth of local networks… to deliver the most ambitious chargepoints plans for their area,” the DFT said.