North Yorkshire Police first issued an appeal to trace, James Connors, now 31, on November 3, 2021.

Connors has been recalled to prison after breaching his curfew.

In the original appeal, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said Connors was believed to be in West Yorkshire, with the likely possibility of Morley.

The force spokesperson said Connors also has links to Malton.

Now, police have re-shared the appeal in a bid to track Connors down.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Despite extensive and ongoing police enquiries to locate him, Connors remains at large. We urge anyone who knows where he is to contact us straight away.”

READ NEXT: Iconic York city centre shop to close

Anyone who sees him or has any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180067209.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers or by calling them on 0800 555 111.