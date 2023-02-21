Transport chief Cllr Andy D’Agorne approved proposals for eight permanent speed limit reductions at a meeting on Tuesday.

Lower limits will also be tested out at three further locations in order to gather data on whether they should be installed permanently.

As a traffic authority, the council sets local speed limits in consultation with the police – taking guidance from the Department for Transport.

The government had asked councils to consider introducing lower speed limits in urban areas and built up villages, particularly where cycling and walking are being promoted.

North Yorkshire Police’s Jon Hunter said the police wanted to see lower speeds, but said there was a “widespread misunderstanding” about how speed limits work.

“Merely reducing the speed limit does not actually reduce the speed of traffic and in some cases can actually increase the speed of traffic,” he said.

He added that measures like engineering works to alter highways were often required to change driver behaviour.

Executive member for transport Cllr D’Agorne said: “All of these proposals arise from local concerns about inappropriate speed.

“As a council we do need to balance road safety concerns against the likelihood of effective speed reduction from the proposals being implemented.

“We recognise limited police resources for enforcement activity, but it is important that we work together to educate as well as enforce any changes to the road environment.”

Naburn Parish Council chair Laurence Gunson said there had been two serious crashes in York Road in the last few years, with two deer killed on the stretch

Cllr D’Agorne agreed to reduce the speed limit from 60mph to 30mph on a stretch of the road.

The changes in full are:

The Hollies, Stockton on the Forest – 20mph (was 30mph)

Northfield Lane, Poppleton – 30mph (was 60mph)

North Lane, Huntington – 30mph (was 60mph)

Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe – 40mph (was 60mph)

Askham Bryan site one – 30mph (was 60mph)

Askham Bryan site two – 40mph and 30mph (was 60mph)

Naburn – 30mph (was 60mph)

The Revival Estate – 20mph (was 30mph)

Experimental traffic regulation orders for 18 months:

A1079, Dunnington – 40mph (was 60mph)

Towthorpe – 30mph (was 60mph)

Shipton Road – 30mph (approved to coincide with the planned introduction of new active travel measures)

In the main, the changes affect specific stretches of roads, not entire roads.

Full details can be found at: https://democracy.york.gov.uk/documents/s165578/Annex%20C%20Speed%20Limit%20Amendments%20Exec%20Member%20Report%20for%20Final%20Decision%2021%2002%202023.pdf