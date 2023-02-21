Harrogate Borough Council's pet crematorium promises a dignified, appointment-only cremation service for people’s beloved cats, dogs or small animals.

People can bring their pets to the new peaceful goodbye room to say their final goodbyes in private, where the council says they will be treated with compassion and respect.

Before their pet will be individually cremated with care, their ashes prepared personally by council staff and placed in a scatter tube which owners can collect, along with a memorial certificate.

Cllr Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "Pets are like part of the family and they deserve an ending with dignity and respect, just like humans.

"The new pet crematorium will provide the most sympathetic setting for people to say goodbye to their pets.

"This service will also provide people, as well as veterinary surgeries, a local, trusted and reliable pet cremation service – operated by experts in bereavements."

For further information or to make a booking, people can visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/pet.