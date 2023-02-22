They also agree with researchers from the University of York, Northumbria University and Anglia Ruskin University that local support was vital.

Last year, some 50 UK breweries closed their doors, but the survivors showed individual resilience and new ways of doing things, the study claimed.

Dr Nadine Waehning from the University of York’s School for Business and Society says this was more effective than changing company strategy, especially as the lockdowns closed main retail outlet pubs.

The research highlighted how one craft brewer worked with a coffee company on joint distribution of their products, saving on costs.

Another innovation was opening tap rooms to sell their beer, as well as groceries in rural areas.

Andy Herrington, of Ainsty Ales Brewery & Taproom, at Acaster Malbis, said: “The local community was key for us, and taking the attitude that we were ‘all in this together’, and asking ourselves early on what we could do to reach our community at a time when everyone was feeling very disconnected, was crucial.

“Turning our Taproom into a replacement ‘Corner Shop’, creating a Brewery Drive-Thru, and starting a local delivery service were practical things we did to offer our products, but it also connected us with a community who were struggling to get basic household products during Covid restrictions. These new routes to market are still with the business now which is fantastic.”

Other brewers also found new markets, through deliveries, online sales and even exports.

Wayne Smith, co-founder and managing director of Brew York, said recent investment in a new canning plant allowed the brewery to set up its web store and launch a monthly can subscription service.

Both generated income and kept staff employed, Wayne told The Press.

Brew York also opened The Market Tap in Pocklington and Brew York New Briggate in Leeds during 2020.

Ellie Walsh, spokesperson for Malton-based Brass Castle, said initially during the first lockdown most staff were furloughed, leaving a skeleton crew of three. But an outpouring of community support delivered a rush of web orders.

Ellie said: “Our community was the key to keeping us afloat, and we responded in kind with offering local collections, free local deliveries, and free shipping options for further afield. We also opened our Taphouse as a bottle shop later on in the pandemic and received a similar rush of love for that too.”

Brass Castle’s canning plant also let the brewery brew and release many more different beers as well as contract canning to other breweries.

Craig Lee, owner of Tockwith-based Rudgate Brewery, agreed, telling The Press starting exports to Italy and Sweden helped offset a loss in sales.

The research is published in the International Journal of Entrepreneurial Behaviour & Research.