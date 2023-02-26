Staff at the animal home say he is a friendly boy but is quite shy when meeting new people for the first time.

"Once he knows you and trusts you he is a great lad who loves getting lots of attention," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Charlie will need adopters who will understand he likes his own space and does not like to be crowded, staff at the animal home say.

That's because he gets nervous and scared if he is over handled.

But he desperately needs to find a proper home of his own.

"Charlie is really struggling in kennels now and has become quite depressed.

"Staff and volunteers are spending as much time with him as possible but what he really needs now is his forever home," the member of staff said.

"Once you have gained Charlie's trust he is a super dog with so much to offer his new family.

"He loves to play with his ball.

"But he has not learnt yet how to bring it back to you. He thinks it is more fun watching you try and find where he has dropped it!

Charlie is not suitable for first-time dog owners due to his insecurities when being handled and when meeting new people.

He will be best suited to adopters who have a quiet lifestyle.

"Charlie is very sociable with other dogs when out and about but unfortunately does not like to share his home with other dogs," the staff member said.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk