Sally Harris, 61, of The Mount, Julie Blackburn, 51, of Bishopthorpe, and Tracie Steeley, 41, of Clifton, had all either had double or single mastectomies, said Joanne Nicholson, co-founder of And Able, the York clothing brand for people with illness or undergoing treatment.

The event in the window of Fabrication Craft in busy Coney Street – where And Able has a studio - was staged today, with support from another local brand, Angela Bare, to showcase a range of new products.

As curious shoppers stopped and stared at the window, Joanne said: “Look how brave and wonderful these ladies are - absolutely amazing, every one of them.”

She said eight women had had fittings today and such fittings will take place regularly in the store, initially once a month, but possibly more frequently if the demand was there.

“If you want to come along, come and chat to us, come and talk to us,” she said.

“If anyone has any questions, just pop down and see us.”

Co-founder and business partner, Claire Myles Wharton, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, said she was passionate about helping others going through a similar experience to herself.

“I’ve been through the process of being fitted for a mastectomy bra and I know how powerful it can be,” she said.

“Having someone knowledgeable and empathetic to talk you through each stage is really important, and ultimately how you feel once you have the right garment is key.

“We knew we wanted to bring this to our audience, and so we’re delighted to be partnering with Anita UK who specialise in mastectomy bras.”

The And Able brand came about after Joanne lost her daughter Emily Rhodes to a brain tumour, and decided to focus her life on doing something to help other people needing procedures and treatments, such as chemotherapy, stoma bags and tracheotomies.

The brand features easy-to-wear linens, cosy jersey tops, wrap dresses, shirt dresses, zipster leggings, headscarves, snoods, hoodies with attached tourniquets, and jumpers with pouches to enable access to stoma bags and feeding pegs.

Joanne said the reaction to And Able had been ‘humbling really.’

She said: “We have had so many emails and messages of support.

“You don’t realise until you have been in that situation where your loved ones struggle day to day – you just want to give something back.

“We can’t thank people enough, especially the people of York, for supporting us in every way.“