Despite being one of the smallest competitive swimming clubs in York and with their home pool at only 20-metres in length, nine swimmers from New Earswick Swimming Club (NESC) mixed with some big names at the recent Yorkshire Swimming Association's Spring Meet.

Held in the 50-metre pools at John Charles in Leeds and Pond's Forge in Sheffield, the swimmers competed in 36 events across a range of ages over three weekends.

According to the club's head coach, Johnathan Ridsdale, there was some "fantastic swimming with lots of personal bests achieved by all of the club swimmers".

Overall, the club achieved "outstanding success" in making eight finals, narrowly missing out on a few more, with swimmers Jack Young, aged 11 and Tinaye Makahamadze, aged 14 claiming bronze for 50-metre freestyle and silver for 50-metre butterfly respectively.

The swimming club is based at New Earswick Pool and was founded in 1967. The club has a rich history of aiming to promote the life skill of swimming to all ages and abilities.

A spokesperson for the swimming club in the city said: "With a dedicated coaching section, the club is making great strides in providing a supportive and nurturing environment for its members.

"Despite only having 130 swimming members, the club is noted for its familial character and friendly atmosphere. The club's goal is to give everyone the chance to experience the thrill of competitive swimming and reach their full potential.

"The club's coaching section is comprised of a highly capable team who are passionate about helping their members reach their goals. Through structured training sessions and a focus on technique, the coaches have been able to take the club to great heights in competitive galas.

"NESC is regularly taking part in a range of competitions and is achieving ever improving results. The club is always open to new members and encourages anyone who is interested in learning to swim, or improving their skills, to join.

"With its supportive and inclusive atmosphere, NESC is the perfect place for anyone who loves swimming and wants to reach their full potential."

The club is run by devoted volunteers who offer swimming lessons to children aged four and above.

Every year, the club selects two swimmers to be the club captains, who are responsible for organising events for the teaching section to enjoy, as well as maintaining club unity at team galas and meets. A selection of vices are then also selected to help the captains in organising the different events.

Further details can be found on the club website at: newearswicksc.co.uk