A mobile app, created to highlight the figures, now has some new ones.

Supplied by York BID, the ‘York Quest’ AR (augmented reality) mobile app features characters hidden around city streets.

The ‘Travel Through Time’ trail already includes Dick Turpin, Guy Fawkes, a Roman Legionary and Anne Lister.

The new additions reveal how Lady Anne Middleton helped the poor, why Margaret Clitherow was sainted, and shows the exciting life of Wally Herbert!

Some of the characters have already seen in the form of ice sculptures in the recent York Ice Trail.

The app takes people to the quieter parts of the city and once a character is found, there is a fun, interactive element to enjoy, promising an ideal activity for children.

The York Quest app is free to use and is available now on Google Play Store or App Store.

The ‘Spring Surprises’ seasonal quest will be available on March 20.