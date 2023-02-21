The Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough marked this year’s pancake day with a live cooking demonstration courtesy of the activities team with a helping hand from the residents, resulting in lots of delicious pancakes.

Ewelina the head chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager staff and residents over dinner time.

The chef said: "My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time.

The care home's residents join in the fun (Image: UGC)

"I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are, chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old-fashioned lemon and sugar."

Meanwhile, Hazel, a resident at the home, said: "We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”