Keen photographer Kieran Delaney is 24 and lives in Heworth. He works as a photographer and decorator and is a member of The Press Camera Club.

He's long wanted to hold his first exhibition and says the event at Pairings wine bar in Castlegate is like "a dream come true".

Pairings Wine Bar in Castlegate (Image: Kierane Delaney)

He said: "I have worked so hard on this, and I’m so happy to finally say my prints are up for display and for sale at Pairings.

"I love to photograph York so to have my work exhibited here is a bonus.

"I’ve always wanted to exhibit my work for others to see and to even potentially sell my images, it’s crazy.

"This is a dream come true for me. It makes all the work well worth it.

"Feel free to come down and check it out over a glass of wine.

"You can find the prices of the prints in the bar, and my work is available at Kieran Delaney Visuals on Facebook and Instagram."

One of Kieran's stunning landscapes up for sale (Image: Kieran Delaney)

Kieran studied photography at All Saints sixth form for two years and says he's always had a passion for photography, taking pictures on his phone until eventually he was treated to a DSLR camera as a birthday present.

"Taking up photography for me was mainly because I loved the idea of documenting the things we see and being able to capture that forever," he said.

One of Kieran's reflections (Image: Kieran Delaney)

Kieran shoots on a Nikon D5500, with a 35mm lens, a standard kit lens 18-55mm and a 55-200mm lens and he also has a drone.

Pairings Wine Bar is open Monday- Friday from 12pm-11pm, Saturdays 11am-12pm and Sundays 12pm-11pm and the exhibition is set to run for three months.

