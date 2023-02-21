Owners of The Wild Swan, a 19th century inn at Minskip, near Boroughbridge, Stephen Lennox and Alex Bond are now targeting the next 12 months to build upon the pub's reputation by investing in the business, expanding and enhancing its menus for lunch and dinner, creating an outdoor garden area and by catering for private and corporate parties.

Alex said: “We are delighted that our beautifully refurbished inn has become a staple on the North Yorkshire restaurant scene with an exuberant menu which cleverly works between the boundaries of classical pub food and A La Carte gastronomy, crafted by a kitchen team led by Paul Murphy, one of Yorkshire’s most talented chefs. Paul works hand in hand with General Manager Nathan Wake to ensure our food is delivered with impeccable service.

“We had a tremendous festive season. Christmas Day lunch was fully booked, with all 60 covers taken, and we had to turn people away. New Year’s Eve was busy, too, with a special Minskip Evening of Magic hosted by brilliant magician Rob Hutchinson.

“We love adding something extra to special evenings such as specialist menus, or entertainment to improve the experience. The success of going the extra mile shows with revenue 70 per cent up this year on the same period for 2021.

“But it is vitally important to look forwards, not back. We have launched an exciting new seasonal menu for this year packed full of great local Yorkshire produce, which will cater for a wide audience.

“Our main menu will have A La Carte dishes with a superb choice of meats, fish, and vegetarian options for special dinners out, whilst also catering for guests who want to pop in for a quick bite at lunch with a local Yorkshire ale.

“We are now also hosting bespoke corporate and private parties for up to 15 people within our private dining space. We’ve worked closely with clients to design specialist menus across evenings and lunches fit for any occasion, and we’ve had excellent feedback from private events we’ve already held.”

The Wild Swan at Minskip near Boroughbridge (Image: The Wild Swan)

The Wild Swan also has a new addition heading into the spring, a garden area with its own dedicated bar.

Alex said: “We are very proud of the new garden. It really will be a great place for customers to while away the hours.”