The incident happened in Leeside in the Dringhouses area of the city at around 7.35pm on Saturday February 18 - and involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a Fiat 500 car.

Both the rider and the driver required treatment in hospital following the collision, North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed.

The road was closed for a period of time to allow officers to conduct investigation work.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch.

In particular, officers are appealing for anyone that may have dashcam footage which shows the collision to come forward.

If you can help, please email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Halstead.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12230030937 when passing on information.