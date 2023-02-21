The team at Sea Life Scarborough frequently rescue injured seals and stranded pups that make their way onto the country’s shores - and nurse them back to health at the centre’s Seal Hospital.

The most recent patient at the sanctuary, named Neil Armstrong by the team, was rescued on December 18 in Scarborough and was brought to the Seal Hospital in a life-threatening state. The centre said he had an extremely low body weight, an eye infection and was coughing a lot.

But, after being admitted to the Seal Hospital, Neil Armstrong made a remarkable recovery and rehabilitated well, gaining more than 23kg in body weight between his rescue and release.

Last week, Neil Armstrong was able to spread his flippers and 'seal-abrate' a return to Yorkshire’s coastal waters to live out a long life in his natural habitat.

Todd German, animal care curator at Sea Life Scarborough, said: “Neil Armstrong made a remarkable recovery and we’re so proud of our team at the Seal Hospital.

"We work so hard to ensure the seals are rehabilitated and healthy before releasing them back into the wild, ensuring they can survive on their own.

“It’s so rewarding to see the seals go on this amazing journey of recovery and it’s brilliant to see Neil Armstrong return to his natural habitat.

"Each seal costs around £2,000 to recuperate, so we’re extremely grateful for our visitors continued support which allows our sanctuary to save these cute and clever creatures."

The facility is Yorkshire’s only Seal Hospital and the animal care team said they are dedicated to helping the seals as they recuperate and go through the appropriate rehabilitation programme.

The pup patients are then given the ‘seal’ of approval by the Sea Life team to return to the coastal waters. The centre works closely in conjunction with the RSPCA and BDLMR to ensure the seals are given the best possible chance at a healthy life.

