John Darwen and his brother-in-law James Baker have officially broken the record for pulling a vehicle the farthest distance in 24 hours as they each hauled 1.5-tonne trucks 32 miles - after taking on the challenge at Elvington Airfield.

John, a University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) student, said: “I’m so proud of what all three of us have achieved. It’s the journey of getting here which has been the most important part.

"We all worked so hard to try and break this record and I'm really delighted that the many hours of dedication to training paid off."

John Darwen and James Baker during the challenge at Elvington Airfield (Image: UGC)

When they undertook the challenge, James was ahead of John for most of the journey. At mile 30, John’s feet were severely blistered and both his big toe nails had been badly bruised.

John said: “James could have kept the lead and claimed the title for himself, but instead he pulled his van alongside me and we went the final two miles together.

"I was ready for giving up at the end of mile 31 but persevered to make it 32. James finished ahead of me but put his harness down and walked with me to cross the final lap line together.”

Meanwhile, James said: “I could’ve gone ahead and perhaps completed another four to five miles, but if I did would it have been worth it?

"What’s better, to finish first, or to finish with my brother-in-law - my best friend - and hold the record together? I was willing to sacrifice further miles to allow John to share the certificate.”

They took on the physical feat to raise money for Cancer Research, as at age 16, John was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and had to undertake four years of gruelling chemotherapy to remain cancer-free.

“I can honestly say that it just feels so surreal, incredible and emotional all at the same time to still be able to do the things I am doing right now. Words cannot describe how much I am so thankful for all the doctors, nurses, care staff, cleaners and family who cared and looked after me while I was going through it," John added.

John Darwen pulling along one of the 1.5-tonne trucks (Image: UGC)

The duo were joined by fellow student Daniel Callaghan who was also attempting the record himself in honour of his late sister, who left behind two young daughters when she died of cancer five-years-ago. He achieved 14 miles on the day but had to stop after he pulled a ligament in his ankle.

The brothers-in-law had previously broken the same record in 2021, when they pulled a 1.5-tonne vehicle 22.1 miles in 24 hours. They plan to continue breaking more records this year.