Philip Noble, 42, raided the till when he went to buy a meal at Pizza Time in Burton Stone Lane in Clifton, where he was a regular customer, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting.

He reached over the counter and snatched £300 while the owner’s back was briefly turned.

The thief then fled but the pizzeria's owner recognised him when he spotted him the next day cycling nearby and called police.

Noble, of Field View, Clifton, pleaded guilty at York Magistrates' Court to theft and possession of cannabis found on him when he was arrested.

Deputy district judge Richard Jepson told him: “You actually paid for your food and then when the gentleman turned his back you took the money.

“I don’t understand it – you were always going to be caught for it. It is ridiculous.”

He made Noble subject to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities, fined him £100 and ordered him to pay £300 compensation. Noble has a long record.

For Noble, Andrew Craven said he couldn’t say why he had done the theft.

He had told police: “I cannot remember anything about it, I was on drugs.”

He had been a drug addict for years and also had alcohol problems.