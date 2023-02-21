The Helmsley Group, which has submitted major plans to regenerate the city centre, has launched Yorcation.

The new company is headed up by Head of Residential Lettings Michelle Bailey, who has 18 years industry experience and joins from City Lets in York.

Yorcation, which is part of the Helmsley Group, provides clients and syndicates of Helmsley Group, as well as private landlords, with a tailored service aimed to help them increase profitability through proactive marketing and social media coverage, customer service, professional photography and videography, and bespoke advice.

As part of its service, the company works with a number of cleaning companies, tradesmen and contractors, enabling it to look after every element of the holiday let management process, promising a brilliant experience for holidaymakers.

Yorcation currently manages a number of holiday lets in central York, with plans to further expand its current portfolio over the coming months.

Michelle Bailey, head of residential lettings at Yorcation, said: “The Helmsley Group of Companies has a fantastic reputation within York, so I’m thrilled to be able to work with the group to further diversify its services.

“Yorcation offers a flexible service which takes all of the headache out of managing a holiday home, and which is always tailored to owners’ needs and desires.

“We’ve already seen great success in just a few short months and are excited to work with clients old and new to ensure that they provide guests with a perfect stay from start to finish.”

Richard Peak, managing director of The Helmsley Group of Companies, added: “Michelle is a well regarded and experienced residential lettings expert and we are excited about the Yorcation brand joining our extensive company portfolio. Given the progress that Michelle has already achieved in such a short period of time, we have no doubt that Yorcation will be a huge success.

“We have been proudly developing and investing in York for over 40 years, and are passionate advocates for the city, so it made perfect sense that the latest endeavour by The Helmsley Group of Companies will help to further enhance the city’s position as a fantastic place to visit.”

In December, the Helmsley Group submitted a planning application to City of York Council to regenerate Coney Street and the riverside.

The plans concern 19-33 Coney Street and 39 Coney Street to 2 Spurriergate.

If approved, some buildings would be retained, a couple partially demolished and new builds of 3-5 storeys would also be created.

Some 250,000 sq ft of commercial/business/service floorspace and purpose-built student accommodation is promised. There would also be public realm works including a riverside walkway.

To find out more about Yorcation, visit: https://www.yorcation.com/.