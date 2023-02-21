Drax’s Charity Committee awarded £2,500 to the 2008 (Bawtry) Squadron to go towards upgrading its IT suite which they use for online training, presentations, flight simulation and general admin of the organisation.

The equipment will replace the old technology which no longer supports the software they use.

Jane Breach, Drax UK community and education manager, said: “Drax has a long history of supporting the communities local to its operations and promoting STEM education.

"We’re pleased to be able to support the valuable work that the cadets do and hope that this donation will have a positive impact on the squadron in developing their IT skills.”

2008 Bawtry Squadron, Royal Air Force Air Cadets, Jane Breach, Drax UK Community and Education Manager and Flight Lieutenant Andrew Archer RAFAC (Image: Drax)

The group also recently visited Drax Power Station near Selby for a full tour to learn how renewable electricity is generated from sustainable biomass.