A RENEWABLE energy company has donated £2,500 to Royal Air Force Air Cadets to purchase IT equipment to improve their Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills.
Drax’s Charity Committee awarded £2,500 to the 2008 (Bawtry) Squadron to go towards upgrading its IT suite which they use for online training, presentations, flight simulation and general admin of the organisation.
The equipment will replace the old technology which no longer supports the software they use.
Jane Breach, Drax UK community and education manager, said: “Drax has a long history of supporting the communities local to its operations and promoting STEM education.
"We’re pleased to be able to support the valuable work that the cadets do and hope that this donation will have a positive impact on the squadron in developing their IT skills.”
The group also recently visited Drax Power Station near Selby for a full tour to learn how renewable electricity is generated from sustainable biomass.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here