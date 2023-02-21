The property company is behind various developments in York, Harrogate and Sheffield including the former Mecca bingo site on Fishergate, a new aparthotel on Parliament Street and a flats/retail scheme in Harrogate Town Centre.

The football club has active groups for boys and girls aged 5-19 and supports two local disability teams and play just off Tadcaster Road. Included in the U11 team are 8 players in the York City Emerging Talent Centre, which identifies and develops future potential players by providing local, accessible high-quality training.

Steve Davis, CEO of Grantside said: "We are excited to support our local community and part of our company philosophy is to encourage health and wellbeing, so we will do everything we can to encourage children to play sports and have fun.”

Josh Wong, Club Secretary of Bishopthorpe White Rose FC added: "The support from Grantside is much appreciated and we are grateful that the company recognises the many children that we encourage to play football and enjoy the sport.”