POLICE cordoned off the area around York Minster after reports of a suspect package.

North Yorkshire Police say they received a report of suspicious activity outside York Minster at 7.40am this morning (February 21).

A police spokesman said: "A member of the public reported seeing a suspicious object being placed in a refuse bin.

"As a precaution, a cordon was put in place on Minster Yard and College Street.

"Enquiries made at the scene deemed the object not to be suspicious.

"The cordon was lifted at 8.45am.

"Officers would like to thank the member of public who made the report.

"If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious, trust your instincts and report it."

There was a large police presence around the Minster with several police vans and cars arriving at the scene and cordons in place outside the old Minster School as well as in Minstergates and across the entrance to College Green.

People working at York Minster and surrounding buildings were kept outside the cordon while police carried out their work.

At about 9am armed police officers arrived on the scene and police asked for keys to the bins which were then searched.

The cordon was lifted shortly after 9.30am.

The incident meant that plans to raise the Lent Cross inside York Minster’s Central Tower to mark the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday had to be postponed.

The Lent Cross, which measures six metres by three metres is normally put in place ahead of Ash Wednesday (February 22).

Made from wooden scaffolding boards in the Minster’s workshop, the giant Cross then normally remains in place until the Feast of Pentecost.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent – a season of reflection, penitence and fasting for Christians, and of preparation for Easter.

In religion ash is a sign of mortality, a reminder that we shall all die. The sign of the cross reminds people of Jesus' death which was followed by his being raised to new life. Christians believe that Ash Wednesday reminds us that through 'dying' to all that is self-centred in our lives, we may, through faith in Jesus, share in the fullness of life he came to bring.

On Ash Wednesday the Minster is given over to prayer and worship with all welcome to attend, whether to join acts of worship, to pray on their own or to appreciate the building.

