York Rescue Boat said they have been called in the help emergency services twice in the past two days.

Yesterday (February 30) they were called by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 2.45am after reports of a person in the water near to Skeldergate bridge.

Meanwhile on Sunday they were called by police at 5.20pm at to assist with an incident by Ouse Bridge in York and North Yorkshire Fire Service also attended.

A Rescue Boat spokesman said: "For both incidents we were stood down en-route as the incident was brought to a safe conclusion."