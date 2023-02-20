The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in connection with an incident in Claro Road, Harrogate, on Sunday, February 19.

North Yorkshire Police said tonight (Monday) that the alleged victim "remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time".

As reported by The Press online, a teenager was arrested at 12.25pm on Sunday.

The arrest was made just 10 minutes after another teenager was found with what police describe as 'significant injuries' at an address in Claro Road at 12.15pm.

The injured teenager was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police on Sunday said: "His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time. We would ask their privacy is respected."

There was a heightened police presence in the area around Claro Road on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Nichola Holden, speaking on Sunday, said several witnesses had been spoken to or interviewed by officers investigating the incident.

She added: "However, if you have any other information which you feel may be relevant, please contact police as soon as possible."

Police asked members of the public not to speculate about the incident, especially on social media.

"Not only can this be detrimental to the investigation but can also cause upset to the family and friends of the victim at this deeply upsetting time," a police spokesperson said.

Information can be passed to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 1223001009 when providing information.