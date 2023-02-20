In a press conference, police confirmed the news, with Lancashire Police Assistant Constable Peter Lawson saying: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.

“Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

“We recognise the huge impact that Nicola Bulley’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s.

(PA) The body was confirmed to be Nicola Bulley (Image: PA)

“We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation.

“Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts.”

The 40-year-old mother of two's body was found just after a sharp bend in the river, about half a mile downstream from the village of St Michael's.

Bulley was reported missing more than three weeks ago on January 27 after dropping off her children at school and while on a walk with her dog along the River Wyre.

Recently, there were concerns over the handling of the investigation after Lancashire Police shared personal information about her, namely her "significant issues with alcohol" which were "brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause".

The Prime Minister expressed his views on this, saying he was "concerned that private information was put into the public domain"