An ambulance crew was called to Jerzy Lukasik’s flat in Finkle Street, Selby, but unfortunately their "best efforts" proved futile, said coroner Jon Heath.

He said a pathologist had concluded that the cause of death for the Polish-born man was "multiple stab wounds".

Detective Sergeant Chris Williams said in a statement that Mr Lukasik, 60, was at home with his wife on December 29, 2020, when their son arrived.

As a result of his aggressive behaviour, Mrs Lukasik ran outside to seek help and police were called.

When they arrived, they found the son holding a knife and Jerzy Lukasik badly injured.

Mr Heath said Mr Lukasik’s son had pleaded guilty to murder at Leeds Crown Court in May 2021.

He concluded that Mr Lukasik’s death was "unlawful killing".

The Press reported in May 2021 that Lukasz David Adam Lukasik had admitted murdering his father Jerzy and trying to kill his mother Maria Lukasik, and also causing actual bodily harm to his sister Monika Lukasik.

He had originally denied all the charges.

Shortly after his arrest, Lukasik’s legal team had commissioned psychiatrists to see what his mental state was and if he was suffering from a mental illness.

His barrister Nicholas Lumley QC told Leeds Crown Court his mental state could not provide him with a defence against the charges.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, said he could pass only one sentence, and that would be for life, and he remanded him in custody.

He adjourned sentence at the request of the defence to give them time to gather documents so they could argue for a lesser tariff to his life sentence.

The tariff is the length of time he would have had to serve before being allowed parole.

But just days before he was due to be sentenced, Lukasik was found dead in his cell in Hull Prison.

Judge Thomas Bayliss QC, told Leeds Crown Court he had received a death certificate from the Hull coroner stating that Lukasik was dead.

He did not say how he had died or give any of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his body.

The Hull coroner started an investigation into Lukasik’s death as he died behind bars and there will be a separate inquest into his death later.