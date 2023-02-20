The conference will be held at Lancashire Police HQ in Saunders Lane, Hutton at 5:30 pm today (Monday, February 20), providing updates on the missing person case.

The briefing will be led by Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson with the ACC being available for questions from the press about Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

The conference will be shown live and can be watched on the Newsquest True Crime YouTube channel.

