Lancashire Police are holding a press conference on the latest updates to the Nicola Bulley case after a body was found in the River Wyre.
The conference will be held at Lancashire Police HQ in Saunders Lane, Hutton at 5:30 pm today (Monday, February 20), providing updates on the missing person case.
The briefing will be led by Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson with the ACC being available for questions from the press about Nicola Bulley's disappearance.
The conference will be shown live and can be watched on the Newsquest True Crime YouTube channel.
Newsquest True Crime live stream of Nicola Bulley press conference
The Nicola Bulley press conference will be held at 5:30 pm as Lancashire Police issue updates
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here