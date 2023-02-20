North Yorkshire Police say the incident unfolded at Monks Cross Retail Park on the outskirts of the city at just after 2pm on Saturday (February 18) when security guards spotted three men leaving a store.

A police spokesman said: "Using intelligence and monitoring systems, our Force Control Room and the Specialist Operations team were able to track down the suspects as they made off in a silver Audi saloon car on the A19 towards Selby.

"At 2.46pm, the car was sighted heading east on the A63 at Monk Fryston.

"It eventually came to a halt on Common Lane in Burn, just before 3pm.

"All the three men ran off from the car with two arrested shortly after.

"The third was arrested in a nearby field at 3.30pm after being spotted lying down by a National Police Air Service helicopter crew.

The co-ordinated operation involved officers from the Roads Policing Group, the Firearms Support Unit and the Dog Unit, assisted by Force Control Room staff.

Following questioning, two of the men were charged and remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today (February 10).

* A 36-year-old man from Salford was charged with theft from a shop and using threatening words with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

* A 33-year-old man from Salford was charged with theft from a shop, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

* A 26-year-old man from Rochdale was charged with theft from a shop. He was released on conditional bail to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on March 6, 10am.