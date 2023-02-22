Steven Howard Morgan, 67, mounted a campaign against the woman who lived in the bungalow adjoining his, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting.

It included using racist insults towards her visitors, one of whom he called a terrorist, and frequent use of racist language.

On one occasion Morgan made life so unpleasant for the neighbour she left her home to get away from it.

The prosecutor said that the neighbour had given police 51 audio clips of Morgan after she installed CCTV in response to the harassment.

Morgan made allegations to a probation officer about his neighbour, claiming there had been “loud parties” in the neighbour's garden, York Magistrates' Court heard.

Deputy district judge Richard Jepson told Morgan the allegations were no excuse for the harassment.

“Your behaviour was exceptionally poor,” said the judge. “The worst part was the racial part. Some of the language used was vile, absolutely out of order. There is absolutely no excuse for it.”

He made Morgan subject to a 20-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 10 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He also made a restraining order banning Morgan from having any contact, direct or indirect, with the neighbour for 12 months.

Morgan, of Celtic Close, off Beckfield, Lane, Acomb, who is retired, must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.

He pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment committed between June 19, 2022, and November 30, 2022.

“It is very much a lesson learnt,” Morgan’s solicitor Kevin Blount said. “He has no desire or intention to be back here again.”

Mrs Walters said Morgan had been convicted of a lesser offence of racially aggravated harassment committed on June 3.

“The defendant has harassed (the neighbour) constantly for a sustained period of time since that time,” she said.

The harassment included making unpleasant and racial remarks about her and her visitors by talking loudly or pretending to be talking on the phone, knowing she was within hearing range and that his remarks would distress her. On one occasion, he had kept it up for two hours.

The prosecutor gave details of incidents on many dates in June, July and August.

Between September and November, Morgan would stare at her through her window and when she came into her house or left, he would give physical signals that he was aware of her comings and goings.

Morgan told a probation officer he would like to have tea with the neighbour so they could return their relationship to what it used to be.

The judge said he had suspended the prison sentence because Morgan had pleaded guilty, there had been a period without any trouble between the neighbours and Morgan’s partner, who was blameless, would suffer if he was sent to jail.