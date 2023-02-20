The woman told a misconduct hearing in East Yorkshire, how Inspector Craig Mattinson, of Humberside Police, touched her bottom and grasped her breast about 20 years ago, at the flat she shared with a 17-year-old girl, who has also made a complaint against the officer.

She told a hearing in Goole, East Yorkshire, how Insp Mattinson began texting her after she first met him around 2003 when she was regularly in trouble with the police, mainly for shoplifting.

The woman, who became upset a number of times during her evidence on Monday, recalled him texting that he wanted to watch her get “stoned” as she wore a miniskirt.

She said the officer came to the flat in Hull where she was living and sat talking to her, as she and her friends smoked cannabis, before touching her on her bottom and grasping her breast as he left.

She said: “He just had a smirk on his face.”

She told a panel of one superintendent and two civilians that she was living a chaotic life when the incident happened and did not realise then that a police officer touching her over her clothes was not normal.

The woman – referred to as Girl A – said that it was a “thrill” at the time to get texts from a police officer but she realised later how serious it was.

In her video interview played to court, she said: “I just think it’s disgusting.”

In this interview, the woman told investigators: “If you can’t trust a police officer who can you trust? He took that away from me, that trust.”

Olivia Checa-Dover, presenting the case against the officer, said the 17-year-old who shared the flat with Girl A – referred to as Girl B – has also made an allegation of inappropriate behaviour against Insp Mattinson.

She said both girls were “incontrovertibly vulnerable” at the time.

Ms Checa-Dover said Girl B also claims the officer touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her as he drove her to his house.

She said the inspector denies the allegations saying he asserts that “it didn’t happen”, although he does accept that he had contact with both the teenagers for legitimate policing purposes.

Ms Checa-Dover said the allegation was that the officer engaged in contact with both girls “both on and off duty, which was unprofessional, sexual and/or inappropriate in nature”.

She said the allegation is that this conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to discreditable conduct and amounts to gross misconduct.

The barrister told the panel that there was no reason for the women to lie, that they are no longer friends and have not been in contact for years.

Ms Checa-Dover said: “The idea that they got their heads together to tell lies about this officer is fanciful”.

She said Miss A also revealed in her interview that Insp Mattinson told her that he was kicked out of CID for “some kind of sexual impropriety”.

Ms Checa-Dover said: “The officer had been moved from CID due to matters of that nature.”

She said that her knowing this was “powerful evidence that the boundaries had obviously been crossed”.

Girl B, who is now in her 30s, told the hearing how she was confused when she thought she was going on a date with Insp Mattinson, when she was 17, but he took her to his house.

She said he was “extremely touchy-feely as soon as we got into the car. He wanted to touch me and his hands were going towards my groin area”.

The woman said she drank wine and ate pizza at Insp Mattinson’s house but he was “extremely persistent”.

She told the panel: “I remember his tongue was down the back of my throat a lot. I was quite relieved when the pizza arrived.”

She said she believes the officer would have gone further but she did not let it happen and he drove her home.

Asked if the officer talked about being in the police, she said: “He liked to talk about it and how amazing he was at his job.”

The woman got upset and wiped away tears as she recalled getting ready for what she thought was a date with the officer.

“I feel like an idiot, if I’m honest,” she said. “I just cringe.”

Helen Chapman, representing the officer, said to the woman: “Inspector Mattinson doesn’t recognise any of this. He doesn’t believe you have ever been in his home.”

The misconduct hearing continues.