The LNER Community Stadium has a new player that will create advertisements on its ground.

Fresh from famous football city, Manchester, the GroundWOW SFX MAX colour ground printer has already gone through its paces.

The autonomous device promises an exciting revenue opportunity for York Stadium Management, with teams York City FC and York Knights RLFC using the new system.

The GroundWOW team worked with York Stadium Management to train their grounds and operations team on the hardware and software.

Pete Kitchen, Stadium Manager at LNER Community Stadium said about the delivery and initial training session: “After a brief session inside while GroundWOW talked my team through the technology, we went pitch side to create the first autonomous prints ever seen at the LNER Community Stadium. The install crew oversaw the first one before my guys took over the controls to deliver their own….and they looked brilliant.”

He continued: “We first visited GroundWOW at their very cool HQ in Manchester and we were instantly sold on the technology. Taking delivery of our own system today is an exciting moment and really only the start of our partnership with them. My team were engaged from the first minute with the training and to be able to operate it themselves so quickly speaks volumes for how intuitive GroundWOW have made the user experience.”

Pete added: “Our minds are already racing with the commercial possibilities that GroundWOW instantly opens up, especially so when you consider our dual mandate across rugby and football and our host venue status for major events beginning with Rugby League’s Summer Bash in May”.

GroundWOW’s Chief Commercial Officer, David Pritchard, said: “The LNER Community stadium is an incredible venue and partnering there with the team from York Stadium Management is an amazing prospect.

“Not only is it the home stadium of York Knights and York City F.C, it is a community facility built on innovation and ambition, characteristics of our own DNA at GroundWOW. It’s a real thrill to see our technology deployed at such a modern, pristine venue and we are looking forward to working with such a forward-thinking team across different sports as they bring major commercial opportunities to life”.

GroundWOW is the world’s first autonomous full colour stadium ground printer, which uses cloud-based software and brings the whole sponsorship and advertising process in-house.

As market leaders, GroundWOW says it helps stadia and venue maximise advertising revenue from their surfaces by connecting brands to land with an affordable monthly subscription.

A video of the installation can be seen here.